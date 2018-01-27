‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Tyler Baltierra Denies Cheating on Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra laughed off claims that he is cheating on his wife, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, who just went back to rehab for mental health issues.

On Jan. 25, Baltierra tweeted, “People in your life are either a blessing or a lesson…don’t waste too much time deciphering which one.”

One fan responded to that by applauding him, and complimenting Baltierra as a “great dad and an even better husband.” But another fan accused him of cheating, and posted a screenshot of a Jan. 26 blind item published on the blog Crazy Days And Nights. The author claimed that a Teen Mom star has been cheating on his wife for “almost a year.”

Then there was the new blind issued today: pic.twitter.com/BjlkTSWoBI — Angela (@whitskia) January 26, 2018

“Eventually, when she starts having a clear head she is going to catch on and that could finally push her over the edge to suicide,” the blind item read.

Baltierra spotted this and laughed it off. “Is this a joke or?!??! It’s kinda hard to tell these days,” he replied.

Is this a joke or?!??! It’s kinda hard to tell these days 🙈😬🤔 https://t.co/iIygpQDgdE — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

Baltierra then went off on the person behind the blog, an anonymous author who uses the Twitter handle @entylawyer.

“Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it. BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. [Enty Lawyer] here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence.”

The author replied, saying he has not written about Baltierra “in quite some time” and asked if he had anything to share.

I haven’t revealed anything about you in quite some time. You seem defensive though. Anything you care to share? cc: @F1abraham @SimonSaran https://t.co/2VlxeHLTGY — Enty (@entylawyer) January 27, 2018

Baltierra quickly replied.

So what is this then? A “blind item” revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon? Good lord help us all! It’s sounding more & more crazy, the more you talk. So please keep going…indulge me 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/nRC6lFrhUc — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

That brought Simon Saran, Farrah Abraham’s ex, into the back-and-forth.

That’s you “ripping my ass a new one?” Seriously!? OMG I’m even more embarrassed for you than I was before hahaha 😂 I expected better from you Simon. You are losing your touch with insults! Come up with something good & original next time 🙈🤦🏻‍♂️😉 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

Are you for real with all that!? Coming from the dude that sleeps with Farrah & actually allowed that info to be filmed & aired for the world to see!? 🤦🏻‍♂️ God you really have lost your touch with your insults. I’m gonna need a little more from you Simon. Try again!🤷🏻‍♂️ — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

Much rather sleep with her than what you have to sleep with. Trust me. — Simon (@SimonSaran) January 27, 2018

On Jan. 17, Lowell announced she was heading back to rehab for the third time since November. She originally signed up for a six-week program after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds,” Lowell tweeted. “THANK YOU [Tyler Baltierra] I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine.”

Baltierra has been supportive of his wife’s efforts to get better. However, on Jan. 21, he posted a cryptic tweet. “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore,” he wrote.

The couple were on the original 16 & Pregnant, and had a baby, Carly Davis, who they gave up for adoption. Their second child, Novalee, was born in 2015.

