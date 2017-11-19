‘Teen Mom OG’ Husband Tyler Baltierra Cheers on Wife Catelynn as She Enters Treatment

Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is getting help after experiencing suicidal thoughts, she revealed Friday, and her husband Tyler Baltierra is behind her all the way.

Saturday, the 25-year-old posted a silly selfie of him and his wife alongside a supportive message for her.

“We just dropped her off,” he wrote. “We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help.”

” ‘As long as I am alive, you will never be alone’ – It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this…I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her!” he added.

Friday, Catelynn tweeted, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment.”

Soon after, she posted a photo of her tattoo, which reads, “My story isn’t over yet.”

At the time, Tyler offered his support on Twitter.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH,” he tweeted.

The two have been through a lot in their 12 years together, including the choice to give up their firstborn, Carly, for adoption. The two have been married since 2015 and are parents to 2-year-old Novalee Reign.

In March 2016, Catelynn entered treatment for postpartum depression after the birth of Novalee.

“I’m seeking help for myself and my family,” she told MTV News. “Thank you to all of my supporters. My family and I would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

In April, Catelynn also opened up about her mental health struggles.

“I’m doing very well. Two years out, you know, since birth, so I’m doing — I actually feel really good, I do. I had a panic attack this morning, but I worked through it. It’s just knowing the things that you have to do to work through it. But yeah, I’m doing way better,” she shared.

The seventh season of Teen Mom OG premieres Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.