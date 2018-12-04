‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Says Catelynn Lowell’s Pregnancy Doesn’t Change Plans to Separate

Tyler Baltierra’s desire for a trial separation from wife Catelynn Lowell didn’t change after the two learned they were expecting another child, the Teen Mom OG star revealed on this week’s all-new episode.

On Monday’s episode of the MTV reality show, Tyler opened up to his dad about his and his pregnant wife’s plans to live apart for a month following a tough year for the couple. When Butch Baltierra asked if the two had gotten pregnant on purpose during such a tumultuous time, Tyler responded strongly.

“F— no!” he told his dad. “I’m not gonna bring no f—ing innocent kid to this s—.”

He continued, “Does that stop or hinder the [separation] process we’re doing? Absolutely not. So yeah, just because the baby’s here, just because you’re pregnant does not mean that anything’s gonna change.”

The whole process, which Tyler broached while on a couple’s retreat in Sedona, Arizona, earlier this year, is designed to help the middle school sweethearts figure out their personalities outside of one another.

“I’m trying to figure out how I can be supportive to Cate without being destructive to me,” he explained to his dad.

It was a tough year for the Teen Mom OG couple after a miscarriage triggered suicidal thoughts in Lowell that required her to seek treatment for months away from her husband and 3-year-old daughter Novalee. While Lowell was away seeking help for her PTSD, Tyler admitted earlier this season he was having a hard time holding it together for himself, and that he was no longer happy in his marriage.

The couple announced in September that they were pregnant once again with daughter Tezlee, admitting that it certainly wasn’t a planned pregnancy.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she continued. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Will the couple be able to pull themselves together for the good of their new baby?

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

