‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Levi Johnston and Wife Sunny Fired From Series

Teen Mom OG is shaking things up again for the next season. Amid rumors that Bristol Palin wants to quit after one season, her ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston and his wife Sunny Oglesby confirmed they will not be appearing on the show.

During an Instagram Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story Thursday, Oglesby was asked if she would be on the next season of Teen Mom OG, adding, “Would love it if they would show more of your personalities!”

“We got the phone call that Teen Mom is over for our story,” Oglesby replied, notes Radar Online. “They have chosen not to air so many cool things we’ve filmed! It’s crazy.”

Another fan asked Oglesby if she agreed that Teen Mom producers did not portray your family in a good way.

“We weren’t on it enough so far to really know… but I got positive feedback from what was shown of us and that was real life,” Oglesby explained. “I think we could do almost anything on camera and it be a better light than the lies over the years [to be honest] [facepalm emoji].”

Oglesby’s comments came after Palin once again stroked rumors she was leaving Teen Mom OG after only one season. On Wednesday, fan asked the daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin if she will “stick with MTV after the way producers portrayed you?” Palin shook her head “no.”

Another fan asked her if she saw being a reality television star as a career. “100% not my career,” the real estate agent replied.

MTV’s producers focused on Palin’s co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. In December 2018, she ranted on Instagram about how she did not like how MTV was portraying their life as they raise daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1.

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today — let’s be real,” Palin wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad [Teen Mom] tries to portray my ‘life’…..my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my a— off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

She continued, “[MTV] doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

An insider also told Radar Online that month Palin was about to quit the show.

Johnston and Palin share 9-year-old son Tripp, and Johnston made an appearance on Teen Mom OG. He also has two daughters with Oglesby, whom he married in October 2012. In November 2018, the couple announced they were expecting their third child together.

“We are excited to say a little present is on the way,” Oglesby wrote on Instagram, alongside a family Christmas photo. “Baby Johnston #4 is due in July!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

