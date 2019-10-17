‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Cory Wharton’s Big Baby News

Cheyenne Floyd broke her silence on ex Cory Wharton‘s pregnancy news with model girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. Wharton announced Wednesday he and Selfridge are expecting their first child together. The couple first met during Season 1 of Ex on the Beach, though Cory also appeared with Floyd on Teen Mom OG. The pair share 2-year-old daughter Ryder Wharton.

Floyd took to Instagram to speak out after Wharton’s announcement, sending good thoughts to the parents-to-be.

“Congratulations. Babies are a blessing,” she shared on her Instagram Story, as first reported by E! News. “Can’t believe Ryder is going to be a big sister.”

In another post to her story, she also shared a link to a story about the couple’s pregnancy. She revealed she had found out about the happy news ahead of the public reveal.

“I went over to Cheyenne’s house and I was dropping Ryder off and I just said, ‘Hey, so Ryder’s going to be a sister!’ There’s no easy way to tell somebody that,” Cory told Us Weekly. “I just had to drop the bomb. So I told her, and her sister was there. They were just asking me all the questions, like, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘How’s Taylor doing?’ ‘Does she need a doctor?’ They really were supportive from day one.”

Wharton revealed the baby news in an interview with Us Weekly, sharing how thrilled he was at the news he was going to be a father and getting to experience the pregnancy after not knowing he was Ryder’s father until six months after she was born.

“Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up,” he told the outlet, adding he loves being involved in the early stages. “It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited. I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”