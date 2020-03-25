‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelyn Lowell Says Her Great-Grandmother Has Died: ‘Fly High Nanna’

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell revealed some sad news to her fans on Tuesday. On Instagram, the reality star wrote that her great-grandmother had passed away. In a touching tribute to her Nanna, the MTV personality included a slideshow of photos featuring her dear family member and noted that her great-grandma passed away at the age of 88. She also revealed that her Nanna had passed a few days prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

“My Nanna passed away just a few days ago.. I know she is FREE now and that makes me smile,” Lowell’s caption began. “wish our last visit could of been different… we had the same birthday and she just turned 88.. fly high Nanna and watch over all of us.” Lowell’s post included a few photos of her grandmother, including one of her with Lowell and Tyler Baltierra‘s daughter Novalee. As she referenced in her caption, her most recent visit to see her Nanna was a different one, as the two were not able to be in the same room together because of current social distancing and self-isolation efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On March 16, Lowell posted a photo of her family’s visit to see her great-grandmother. Because of the fact that her Nanna was self-isolating at the time, Lowell, Baltierra, and Novalee had to look through a window in order to get in touch with her.

“This is the sad truth of what’s going on in our country,” Lowell captioned the photo, which was also included in her most recent tribute to her loved one. “Having to see my 88 year old great grandma and Novas great great grandma through her window…. I understand it’s keeping them safe but I really wish to hug her one last time before she passes.”

Following the news of her great-grandmother’s passing, fans have reached out to Lowell to send some kind words and condolences her way.

“I’m so sorry cate,” one fan wrote. “praying for you and the family. What a beautiful woman she was!!”

“Im so sorry for your loss,” another fan commented. “sending so much love.”

“Awwwww I’m sorry to hear about your loss,” yet another fan commented. “She is definitely watching over you forever.” Lowell, in turn, responded to this last comment by thanking them, adding a red heart emoji to her own message as she did so.