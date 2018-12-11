‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin Goes on Instagram Rant Against MTV and ‘Teen Mom’

Bristol Palin is slamming Teen Mom OG and MTV for how her life is being portrayed on the reality TV series.

Palin, the 28-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin who joined the long-running MTV series this season following Farrah Abraham’s exit in 2017, took to Instagram Monday night warning fans not to believe everything that they see and slamming the network for their poor usage of her storyline.

In the lengthy caption alongside a photo of herself with her three children, the Teen Mom OG star accused the network and the series of creating false narratives of her life, inaccuracies, and having her be nothing more than a replica of Abraham.

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today – let’s be real,” the post began. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’…..my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

“@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues,” she continued. “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

“Don’t get me wrong – I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months – but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it,” Palin concluded. “Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

Palin’s storyline this season has largely revolved around her relationship with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, whom she separated from in February, citing “discord or conflict of personalities.” Since her debut on the series, their relationship has been portrayed as tense, with the two commonly being seen in back-and-forth conversations and being the focus of criticism regarding their co-parenting relationship, sharing 2-year-old daughter Sailor and 1-year-old daughter Atlee.

Following Monday night’s episode, in which the former couple had another tense conversation, Meyer also took to social media to address his comments made on the episode and MTV’s portrayal of his words.

“Regarding my comment tonight on @teenmom insinuating that Bristol has put anything before the kids was wrong and tasteless,” he wrote. “It’s the furthest thing from the truth and I apologize to her and the kids for that.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.