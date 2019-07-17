‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Andrew Glennon Claims Amber Portwood ‘Unable to Provide a Safe, Stable and Secure Environment’ for 14-Month-Old

Andrew Glennon is seeking sole custody of he and Amber Portwood‘s son, James, and is stopping at nothing. In an affidavit obtained by Us Weekly, it states Glennon believes Portwood is “currently unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment” for their 14-month-old son.

Portwood has previously been diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorder. The statement continued with, “Due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns.”

“Father believes that it is not currently in James’ best interests for Mother to have unsupervised parenting time,” the document stated.

The MTV star was arrested on July 5 for domestic battery after getting into a heated altercation involving a machete with Glennon while he was holding James. She was later charged with three felonies: domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

“[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” the document states.

The 29-year-old was released from jail on a cash bond of $2,000 one day after her arrest. Due to the circumstances, she was not at the taping of Teen Mom OG reunion July 13.

“Amber’s trying to get things together in her life and she wasn’t able to attend,” a source close to her said. “She’s dealing with the situation and her most important thing is her family.”

The rest of the cast which include, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd, were all in attendance, along with Portwood’s ex-fianceé, Gary Shirley.

“Gary was asked about the situation and he was very diplomatic,” the source added. “They have a nice relationship now.”

It’s still unclear on whether MTV will part ways with Portwood, despite the fact that she’s been with the network for a decade. She’s starred in the popular series since 2009, which was a follow up to 16 and Pregnant. During Season 8 — the series’ current season — Portwood has opened up on several occasions about her struggle with mental health.

It was revealed in the seasons most recent episode that her daughter Leah — whom she shares with Shirley — started having chest pains and difficulty breathing. Portwood questioned if it was a panic attack, which is something she started having around Leah’s age. Shirley was quick to shrug it off saying that all she was suffering from was pre-teen, boy problems, when presented the potential health concern.

