Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s Baby Gender, Name Revealed

Standifer announced that she was expecting the couple’s first child together on an episode of Teen Mom OG this season, but a source close to the couple allegedly spilled the details of her pregnancy to Radar Wednesday.

“She is due October 16 and they are having a boy,” the source said.

Edwards is father to 9-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, while Standifer is mom to 4-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stevens.

The new member of the family will also have a unique name, the source claimed.

“They plan to name their son Jagger,” they added.

Standifer, 21, when announcing she was pregnant on an episode of Teen Mom OG this season, claimed, “Ryan was so excited he couldn’t contain himself.” But Edwards didn’t seem too thrilled with the news, saying, “Crib, stroller, diapers, clothes, baby food, bottles … Call me when he’s about three.”

Edwards, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past, has claimed on Monday’s Teen Mom reunion that he has been clean since attending a rehab program in May 2017, but ex Bookout claimed in the same reunion episode that he is “not clean” from his heroin and prescription drug problem.

Soon after the reunion was filmed, Edwards was arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his probation for a previous heroin possession charge, although Standifer has since claimed he is still sober.

Bookout, on the other hand, filed for and was granted a temporary protective order against the father of her child.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed in legal documents obtained by Radar. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Edwards does not have custodial rights to their son Bentley, which has been a major point of contention during this season of the MTV show, with Bookout telling her ex he had to first pass a drug test to spend time alone with his son.

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs Monday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer