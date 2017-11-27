Here’s What Time the ‘Teen Mom OG’ Premiere Starts Tonight

Reality TV’s favorite moms are about to return to the small screen. MTV’s Teen Mom OG is slated to premiere tonight at 9 p.m. ET following a four-hour mini-marathon of last season.

The OG’s are BACK and stronger than ever! 👊 Take a FIRST LOOK at what’s coming when #TeenMomOG returns November 27th on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/Qgme1nWO2Q — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) October 30, 2017

Moms Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout McKinney, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell are all returning for the newest season, which is promised to be drama-filled, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“Yay!! I love Mondays but only because it’s teen mom OG Mondays,” one fan commented on Twitter.

Recently, the show has faced as much drama behind the scenes as what happens on the screen. Cast member Abraham took to social media in October to claim that she had been fired from the show, an allegation she rescinded two days later.

She later went on to say that she had been “berated” and “sex-shamed” by Teen Mom producer, Morgan J. Freeman. Her allegations were met with backlash from both fans and fellow castmates.