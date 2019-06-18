‘Teen Mom OG’: Mackenzie Standifer Admits It’s ‘Torture’ as Husband Ryan Edwards Serves Jail Time

As Ryan Edwards began his 3-month stint in jail on an open heroin possession warrant, Mackenzie Standifer grew more and more frustrated with her husband’s legal problems.

Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG picked up three weeks after Edwards had been arrested on allegations of walking out on a bar tab and booked out the outstanding warrant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Edwards’ dad Larry hoped the newest legal struggled had “really humbled him big time,” Standifer seemed to be feeling a little less optimistic, especially after Edwards had missed the birth of their son just a few months earlier while working on his substance abuse issues in rehab following yet another arrest.

“I think what people don’t realize though is Ryan’s been arrested three times, and every time he’s been arrested, I’ve been there,” she told her friend Christian. “Like, I have watched him get put in handcuffs three times. It’s torture.”

This time, she continued, “I was so sad, because he went around to the back of the car and got [son Jagger] out and was like, ‘I love you Jagger, I gotta go.’”

Christian replied, “You handle everything a lot better than I would,” to which Standifer admitted to going “frickin’ postal” on a woman working at the jail at which Edwards was incarcerated after she told her she would need both a social security card and birth certificate in order for their son to visit his dad.

The frustrated mother added that while families can visit every day, she hadn’t gone to see Edwards in “about two weeks.”

“I just think it’s gross,” she admitted. “I don’t like it. God, it’s just so frustrating, I never want to be here again. And I’ve said that about a few things … but there’s nothing I can do.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer