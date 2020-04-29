'Teen Mom OG': Mackenzie McKee Says Goodbye to Her Mom Angie Before She Loses Cancer Battle

✖

It was a particularly tragic episode of Teen Mom OG Tuesday as Mackenzie McKee said goodbye to mom Angie Douthit prior to her death two weeks before Christmas after two years fighting aggressive brain cancer. Douthit was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, and was determined to make the most of her remaining days after doctors told her the cancer had spread into her bones and lungs, making chemotherapy no longer effective.

Going ziplining and spending time with her family in her final days, Douthit told her daughter, "Life is tough and I don’t want you to go through cancer. But when it gets handed to you, you gotta do the best you can and become what you were always supposed to be."

One of her final wishes in life was to leave her husband with no debt by paying off the house before her death, which McKee was able to make happen by asking her fans for donations. Just moments before she passed, McKee was able to break the news to her mom that they had reached their goal — a tearful moment for everyone in the hospital room. After Douthit's tragic death, the whole family gathered in the front yard, where they sang "Amazing Grace" and said a prayer.

Prior to Tuesday's episode, McKee told PopCulture.com she has been taking life "one day at a time" since her mother's death, explaining that while some days she feels OK, others she is an "emotional wreck." McKee added, "Some days I feel paralyzed. I feel like I'm not gonna make it through, but I've made it a lot further than I thought I did."

"The show doesn’t necessarily — and this is just part of TV, because they aren’t with you 100 percent of the time — doesn’t even touch what an amazing person she is," McKee continued said of what she hopes fans will take away from seeing brief glimpses of her mom's life over the years.

When asked what kind of legacy she sees her mother having left behind, McKee answered, "A powerful one — just a powerful one. [Teen Mom] really showed the last two years, but her entire life, that's just how she was." It's that kind of presence that has made it even more difficult to lose Douthit. "She always had the best advice, and that's the hardest part about my life right now is I lost my guidance. I lost my glue, my counselor."