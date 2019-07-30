‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Reveals Why She Wants to Stop Taking Birth Control

This week’s episode of Teen Mom OG features an emotional scene with Maci Bookout, who explains why she wants to stop using birth control. The scene shows Bookout going to her gynecologist to talk about her options before she replaces her birth control. She hopes that she can, at one point, stop using birth control and wants to learn how that would work.

Bookout had an appointment to see her gynecologist, Dr. Kirk Brody to explore her options. As she explained, she has PCOS and after her son Maverick Reed McKinney, 3, was born, she had nexplanon put in as a form of birth control. It is expiring soon and she is looking to see if there are other forms of birth control.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would like to be at a point where I no longer have to be on any birth control, not because I want more children or anything, but for the simple fact that I’ve never been able to learn how my body reacts and processes and deals with PCOS without birth control,” Bookout explained.

Brody said she might be able to control her condition with a healthy lifestyle, which she agreed with. She wanted to see if she could control PCOS without birth control but also without getting pregnant.

“Where are they with male birth control?” Bookout asked.

Brody said scientists are working on it and Brody joked that many men think it is the woman’s responsibility to take birth control.

“Oh trust me, that’s why I was a teen mom,” Bookout joked.

Brody then asked if her husband, Taylor McKinney, was considering a vasectomy and if they talked about it. She said they talked about it, but not a lot. Brody said he could help them with appointments to see consultants.

“I just don’t want him to do something he’s not ready to do,” Bookout said.

Bookout has been open about her polycystic ovary syndrome on Teen Mom in the past and has tried to raise awareness of the condition. Fans even saw her head to Washington, D.C. to meet with Tennessee congressmen about making September PCOS Awareness Month.

“I think for me, I just want to gain more knowledge and understanding of the condition,” Bookout told MTV News earlier this month. “I want to become more comfortable with the lack of knowledge, because no one really has any. So it’s hard to talk about something that you live with, and it’s tough to talk about it. I want to be more comfortable in my ignorance, because only then can we really show that we need more research.”

The MTV star added, “But I think as a whole, getting PCOS completely under the women’s health umbrella and for it to be taken seriously. My goal is that by the time Jayde hits puberty and becomes a woman, there will be testing that’s done at her first OBGYN appointment to say, ‘You have this, these are the risks, you have some of the signs,’ etc. That’s my short-term and long-term goals, because so many women don’t get diagnosed or are misdiagnosed. So more severe issues come up, even though they have PCOS.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: John Phillips/Getty Images