‘Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Blasts MTV, Tweets She Is Not ‘Accurately Portrayed’

Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout is blasting MTV with a tweet that states she feels she is not “accurately portrayed” on the show.

Taking to the social media site, Bookout wrote, “It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT.”

“Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES,” she then exclaimed.

Bookout is far from being the first Teen Mom star to criticize the network for the way they portray the cast members.

Bristol Palin infamously chided the network in an Instagram post ahead of quitting Teen Mom OG in April of this year. She was initially brought in to replace Farrah Abraham, who had a rocky relationship with the series, and was also often critical of the way producers handled things.

Notably, Amber Portwood previously joked to Us Weekly that she herself had to be talked “down” from the metaphorical “quit Teen Mom” ledge many times.

“My flight’s messed up? I’m done. Are you kidding me? Quit,” Portwood quipped. “I’m just crazy, and I’m not dumb, but I’m crazy enough to just quit. It’s a horrible thing. They have to talk me down, and my manager’s great. She talks to me; she’s like, ‘Listen, we got this.’ I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right. I’m doing good. Everything’s good.’ “

