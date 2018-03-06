Maci Bookout Reportedly to Appear on ‘Naked and Afraid’

Maci Bookout is following in one of her former co-stars footsteps and stripping down for a new role.

The Teen Mom OG star is taking a page out of enemy Farrah Abraham‘s book and reportedly booking a role on Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid, a survival show where contestants are stranded without food or water, while totally naked.

“Filming lasted like three days,” a source revealed to Radar Online. “Ryan [Edwards] and his wife Mackenzie watched her son Bentley while she was filming.”

Reports say that while Edwards and his wife were not big fans of Bookout going without clothes on television, they were happy to watch her 9-year-old son so she could film her role on the series.

“They thought it was awesome she was able to experience that and be able to experience that and be able to show she can make it in the wilderness,” the source added.

Radar reports Bookout spent a vast amount of time training for the show before filming, adding that a source said she got to bring a few more personal items that other contestants might not be allowed to bring, but other than that was given minimal special treatment on set.

Bookout’s new role comes after Abraham was fired from the series, reportedly in big part due to her return to the adult film industry, as well as for her lashing out at the crew while filming took place for the latest season.

After her firing, Abraham filed a $5 million lawsuit against production company Viacom claiming she had been “sex shamed” by Teen Mom producers.

Abraham says she met with Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant executive producer Morgan J. Freeman at her home in Texas in October and that Freeman harassed, humiliated and degraded her for moving into the adult entertainment business.

Abraham was announced to be replaced on the series by former star Mackenzie McKee.

But Abraham told PopCulture.com exclusively that she’s not broken up over not appearing on the MTV show anymore.

“I left at the height of Teen Mom history and am sound with my choice,” she said.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.