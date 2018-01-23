‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout’s Reaction to Amber Portwood’s Pregnancy Revealed

Teen Mom OG has been showcasing the initial moments of Amber Portwood’s latest pregnancy, including how one of her co-stars, Maci Bookout reacted.

Soon after discovering she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon were expecting, they began telling friends and family. Based on what was shown on Monday night’s episode, castmate Bookout was one of the first to know.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Portwood called up Bookout and broke the news, to which her friend was thrilled.

“I’m so excited,” Bookout said. “Congratulations!”

Portwood then opened up about how much different having a child feels now compared to when she was a teen.

“Life feels so different with us getting older and stuff,” Portwood said.

Bookout says she understood and replied, “Part of you feels like you’re gonna lose your mind, but part of you realizes you did this when you’re a teenager. You’ll be fine.”

Bookout dished out some more encouraging words before telling Portwood to get some rest. She then told her husband, Taylor McKinney, the news, and both seemed ecstatic that Portwood would be welcoming her second child.

Portwood, who is expecting a boy, has been faced with criticisms from fans and castmates for her pregnancy, which occurred after she and Glennon were only together for three months. Fellow Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham has been especially critical, accusing Portwood of planning the pregnancy for publicity.

“AMBER just f—g admit you planned your pregnancy,” Abraham said. “This is so pathetic F— TEEN MOM! Enjoy the bonus for your new kid and pay your owed child support!”

Elsewhere in the episode, Bookout revealed that she had secretly suffered a miscarriage. However, McKinney was hesitant to discuss it.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.