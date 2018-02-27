Mackenzie McKee to Replace Farrah Abraham on ‘Teen Mom OG’

The hole on Teen Mom OG left by Farrah Abraham’s firing is being filled by another alum of the show, Mackenzie McKee.

The Teen Mom 3 alum and fan favorite is joining the cast in Abraham’s place, TMZ reported Tuesday, already shooting scenes for the MTV show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, producers pitched McKee the idea of joining the Teen Mom OG cast recently, after Teen Mom 3 was axed in 2013. The mother of three was reportedly already filming a two-hour special about her mother’s battle with stage four brain cancer, with which she was diagnosed earlier this year.

In January, she tweeted out a heartbreaking request to fans for prayers.

“All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom,” she wrote. “What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large one in her lungs and multiple blood clots. We are in shock and devastated. She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m so sick and want to wake up from this nightmare.”

McKee, who shares 4-year-old daughter Jaxie, 6-year-old son Gannon, and 1-year-old son Broncs with husband Josh McKee, has reportedly already begun filming for the show for a week now.

The 23-year-old’s name has been thrown about for a while now as a new cast member, with media outlets speculating she could take the place of Abraham, who was fired in October, or Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, whose husband David Eason was fired earlier this month.

Abraham has had a confusing past few months with MTV, admitting she was fired this fall due to her work in the adult entertainment business. However, she soon walked back her comments, saying she had not violated her contract with the network, which she claimed “fake fired” her in order to “sex shame” her.

Since then, she has taken every opportunity to make a dig at MTV and the Teen Mom franchise, suing Viacom earlier this month for firing her due to her work in the sex industry.

Evans, however, appears to still be employed by the network, even after her husband was fired due to a homophobic Twitter rant he went on earlier this month, in which he referred to LGBTQ people as “abominations.” Almost immediately after the tweets went viral, MTV announced they would no longer film with Eason, leading some fans to speculate Evans herself might be on the chopping block.

As of now, however, Evans still appears to have her job.

McKee joining the cast of Teen Mom OG makes her the second Teen Mom 3 star to do so after Briana DeJesus joined Teen Mom 2‘s eighth season. Teen Mom 3 lasted only 13 episodes in 2013 after low ratings.

Photo credit: MTV