Farrah Abraham Dragged After Promoting Her NSFW Videos on Daughter’s Twitter

As if Farrah Abraham’s adult videos haven’t caused her enough controversy, she’s now promoting them on her 8-year-old’s social media.

The Teen Mom OG cast member is getting berated by fans after she promoted her NSFW videos on daughter, Sophia Abraham’s Twitter account.

While the caption may seem innocent if you aren’t familiar with adult cam site ManyVids, taking a peek at the video description reveals the inappropriate nature of the post. “Love this lace teddy from my exclusive lingerie collection,” the description teases.

Fans dragged the reality TV personality for using her child to promote her project for “sexual positivity.”

Sophia promoting this on her account pic.twitter.com/ytbCQRXGUG — Fat Hatter (@da_fat_hatter) December 13, 2017

This…. This is disturbing. I support what you do but I can’t support this. Sophia is a child and this shouldn’t be posted from her Twitter or YouTube. How inappropriate. — Kim Melton (@Kim_661) December 13, 2017

This is a minors account and there is a link to a porn website? Really? Really? @ManyVids PLEASE do something about this. I work for you and don’t want to be associated with a minor 🤢 — Lacey Minx (@lacey_minx) December 14, 2017

@F1abraham wtf is this on your child’s page? — Layne⚡⚡ (@listedinaz) December 13, 2017

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom fans have accused Farrah of using Sophia for personal gain, especially on her social media account. Sophia often posts sponsored content as Farrah films and coaches her from behind the camera.

The reality personality also used her daughter to continue her feud with Teen Mom OG producers after she was allegedly fired — then not fired — from the series.

Somewhere in between being fired from and reinstated by the network, Farrah filmed a video in which Sophia shared her “thoughts” on her mom’s dramatic situation.

“I’m proud of my mom for standing up for others…” Sophia said in the clip with Abraham.

I support my mom making entertainment a safer environment for other kids and moms! Go Mom! Shame on you @mjfree @mtv @Viacom @AnxiousEngine pic.twitter.com/oXGosSLTXN — Sophia Abraham (@SophiaLAbraham) November 1, 2017

“I support my mom making entertainment a safer environment for other kids and moms!” Go Mom! Shame on you @mjfree @mtv @Viacom @AnxiousEngine,” she wrote in the caption, calling out various company executives.

Sophia’s involvement in her mom’s work drama led fans and Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus to slam Farrah for her parenting choices.

“This is disgusting lmao,” DeJesus wrote in a retweet of Sophia’s post.

Despite often tweeting about Teen Mom OG and herself from Sophia’s Twitter account, Farrah revealed to InTouch Tuesday that her daughter will no longer be appearing on the show after this current season, which has already been filmed.

“I don’t know. It’s really what was given in my life. I have to say, I try to do it in a whole other level with all of my brands — I try to deal with the next level,” Farrah said about her career in the adult entertainment industry. “I will say Sophia is not going to continue to be on Teen Mom. Sophia is not going to continue to talk about sex and unplanned pregnancies and all that stuff — so she’ll go on to do something better and hopefully she’ll be doing makeup brands or clothing.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.