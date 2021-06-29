'Teen Mom OG': Why CPS Almost Took Farrah Abraham's Daughter

✖

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has a new book out and in it, she reveals that Child Protective Services almost took her daughter, Sophia. The book is a tell-all recollection of stories from Abraham's past, titled Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoir. At one point, she discusses a terrifying 2010 incident wherein she called the police on her mother and things escalated quickly.

"I got kicked out of my house after calling the police for domestic violence, yet the police pulled out a gun and said he was going to shoot my mom while pointing at her head, yet my mom had two kitchen knives in her hands, and I was bloody when I had to talk them both into calming down," Abraham writes, per The Sun. "The cycle of trauma and violence would not continue or someone was literally [going] to die over a call to stop violence." Abraham was 18 at the time of the incident, and claims the arrest led to her being "threatened by CPS to take my child because of elders' actions that were unsafe."

I am so 🚀excited #DreamTwenties my newest memoir is #11 on #Amazon #KindleUnlimited I hope we can get to #1 on Amazon thank you in advance for your review DREAM TWENTIES: SELF-GUIDED SELF HELP MEMOIR https://t.co/4cxEzbUHvX pic.twitter.com/0mZpLOt2Ub — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) June 22, 2021

Abraham has been doing quite a bit of writing lately. In addition to her book, she issued an essay in response to Chrissy Teigen's bullying apology. Abraham had accused the cookbook author of online bullying, alongside others, After Teigen wrote a lengthy apology statement, Abraham hit back with her own take. "As you're asking yourself 'Did Chrissy ever apologize to Farrah,' hypocritically as such at this time no she has not," Abraham said.

"As a reminder, Chrissy ended her light-hearted post, so similarly as her past remarks with taking care of her family and herself," Abraham added. "So I understand the time it will take to really be beyond her past behavior." The bullying from Teigen first resurfaced in May, during an interview that the Daily Beast conducted with Courtney Stodden.

The reality TV star, who identifies as non-binary, shared that Teigen had bullied them publicly when they were a teenager and that Teigen had also sent them cruel private messages. "[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden alleged. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" they added.