Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Called ‘Desperate’ After Claims ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Staged

A handful of Instagram users following former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham have accused her of being “desperate” and staging her wardrobe malfunction at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28. The former MTV reality star walked the red carpet at the premiere for Brad Pitt’s Ad Astra, wearing a dress that moved to reveal to the world she was going commando at the time.

Fans thought Abraham staged the latest wardrobe malfunction because it was later revealed that her similar “malfunction” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival really was staged.

In May 2018, The Blast published video showing Abraham talking with a photographer to plot the snafu. In fact, footage showed her first attempt to show everyone her private parts did not go as planned, so she pulled on her dress to expose herself to onlookers.

Afterwards, she sat down and pretended as if nothing happened, and went back to her seat. She also made it look like the photo was taken in front of an audience, but it was not.

Fans did not forget that incident, so many accused her of doing it all over again on Aug. 28. Just as she did at Cannes, Abraham wore a high-slit dress, which could easily be misplaced to reveal she was not wearing underwear.

Abraham shared a photo of herself wearing the gown, but made no mention of the “wardrobe malfunction.” She let her fans do the talking.

“So you had to flash your vag just like you did at the Cannes? Pretty sad that’s how you choose to keep your name in the tabloids. At each event you were clearly pulling your dress to flash everyone your vag,” one person wrote. “Desperate much?”

“Flashing your own cooter again to get in the tabloids?” another asked.

“Farrah 101 for when you’re an irreverent wannabe…of course we flash our cooter…oooops I mean ‘wardrobe malfunction’…you’ve got to be one of the most desperate people I’ve ever seen…and all in the presence of poor Sophia…such a role model,” one follower wrote.

Others joked about how few of the international photographers were taking pictures of the former reality star.

“It is quite funny that none of the paparazzi are taking pictures except the one in front of her who she hired. Lol,” one person wrote.

“Snuck in the BACKDOOR Again, eh? LOL the real paps are “on break” lol not wasting their cameras HAHAHAHA,” another wrote.

Abraham, 28, and her 10-year-old daughter Sophia arrived in Venice last week for the prestigious film festival, even though Abraham is not in any of the movies being shown. Her photos with Sophia have been criticized, with some accusing her of making Sophia look older than she is and others accusing Abraham of using Sophia as a prop.

Days before heading to Europe, Abraham also shared a comedy “skit” on her YouTube page in which she accused Sophia of being manipulative.

“Your best date? Three days ago she was manipulating you to the point u were going to go tirade on her,” one person wrote on Abraham’s Instagram page. “I can’t even imagine this child’s life behind closed doors…shes a prop for ‘mama’ then just left to fend for herself with her ‘list’ to complete..that is if she doesn’t make excuses not to be able to complete them then get belittled by her ‘mommy dearest.’”

Photo credit: Getty Images