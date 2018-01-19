‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Accuses Amber Portwood of Planning Pregnancy

While Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG was airing, Farrah Abraham called out Amber Portwood, whose pregnancy reveal was at the center of the episode. Abraham accused her fellow Teen Mom of planning the pregnancy.

“AMBER just f—g admit you planned your pregnancy lmao this is so pathetic F— TEEN MOM ! Enjoy the bonus for your new kid and pay your owed child support! Over this off to Italy,” Abraham wrote.

She included a photo of herself in Italy, and another one with her daughter Sophia.

Portwood said she did not plan to get pregnant again. In a May episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood said she “can’t get pregnant” after being re-diagnosed with Borderline Personality and Bipolar disorder. But in November, she confirmed that she is expecting baby number 2.

Abraham has not been shy about criticizing her fellow Teen Mom stars. Over the weekend, she jokingly made a video about a “pregnancy scare” that she had to “go take care of.”

And during last week’s episode, she lashed out at MTV and called the other stars of the show “trash moms.”

“Watching @TeenMom @mtv I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of @MTV made up shit to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck @MTV #2018goals #Sorrynotsorry,” Abraham wrote on Jan. 8.

Watching @TeenMom @mtv I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of @MTV made up shit to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck @MTV #2018goals #Sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/DZoD9KB1x7 — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 9, 2018

On Dec. 18, Abraham took shots at the other Teen Moms all in one tweet.

“I’m just happy [Amber Portwood] stays in bed, [Maci Bookout] sits on the couch, [Catelynn Lowell] smokes weed in her car, [Tyler Baltierra]’s gays [sic] still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses,” she wrote. “#teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW.”

I’m just happy amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car , Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW pic.twitter.com/dg8K3iTOzC — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 19, 2017

Abraham has been clashing with MTV ever since she was “fake fired” for working in the adult film industry. She has said she no longer plans on appearing in the show, but what has already been filmed is still being included.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

