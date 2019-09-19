‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Rip Farrah Abraham for Strangely Manic Video About Her Daughter

Farrah Abraham, the former star of MTV’s Teen Mom OG, is no stranger to backlash, and her foray into YouTube has kept her controversial reputation intact. The mother-of-one has embarked on a new YouTube career in recent months, but her latest video seems to be causing more drama. The 11-minute video, titled “Docu-COMEDY Domestic Goddess TOUR SKIT #1 : Farrah Abraham,” features the former reality TV personality wild ranting on a about a variety of things, including her 10-year-old daughter Sophia.

As Starcasm transcribes, Abraham goes on about how Sophia “manipulates” her and how she’s about to “f—ing crack.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After reminiscing with some ladies, I’m like, I’m gonna go on a tirade because I’m no longer going to allow my daughter to think that she can manipulate me,” Abraham said. “Like, I just can’t. It’s like, my family did it, my parents did it to me — and not my child! It’s like, I can only handle so much before I f—ing crack.”

This bit gather particularly ire from commenters, who said that if Sophia misbehaves, it is due to the way Abraham raised her.

“You are the only person with her!!!! If she is learning how to manipulate it’s FROM YOU!” one commenter wrote. “Stop putting your business out there!!!! This is embarrassing for your kid!!! She will look back at this and see how you wanted to get rid of her because she is making ‘excuses!!!’ No your kid wants to be a kid and not post your stupid Tik Toks!!!! You are the problem not Sophia!!!!!Stop blaming other people for your problems!”

“You’re daughter learned her ways from you, just wait until she’s a teenager,” wrote another.

A third commented, “Why would you make a video trashing your 10 year old daughter?”

Many others took issue with Abraham’s manic state during the clip. Some accused her of drug use and others just commented on how unintelligible she was.

“I don’t speak drug addict so I don’t know for sure but I think it’s trying to communicate with us,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Am I the only one who is completely confused? [What the f—] is she even saying!!!!??? Dear God. #dontdodrugskids”

Yet another wrote, “OK.. this chick is seriously just saying words. She makes absolutely no sense at all.”

Abraham has not responded to the backlash or uploaded a new video. However, she has been busying traveling to Italy to attend the Venice Film Festival with Sophia.

Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage