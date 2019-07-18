‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans React to Amber Portwood’s Domestic Battery Arrest

After Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood made headlines earlier this month for her arrest, fans of the MTV franchise were not pleased, to say the least. The star was charged with domestic battery and taken into custody on July 5 after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while he was holding their child.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” a statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released by PEOPLE read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

Portwood was released from jail the day after her arrest on a $2,000 cash bond.

Fans of the MTV reality show took to social media to express their concern for the star’s erratic behavior.

I guess people don’t really change… they pretend they do! Amber Portwood in jail! pic.twitter.com/b5cCqe6H1h — DramaLlamaMama (@KnowItAllMama) July 5, 2019

Amber Portwood got arrested again for violence. I had hoped for that girl man. 😩 — Amanda Cridlin (@AmandaCridlin) July 5, 2019

Police did not release the name of the alleged victim, though Portwood has been seeing boyfriend Andrew Glennon for two years. She and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017.

The couple welcomed 1-year-old son James on May 8, 2018. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Portwood previously spent time behind bars for domestic violence after a 2010 fight with Shirley. The pair originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom before their breakup. She ultimately served 17 months in jail due to the incident.

And now Amber Portwood was arrested yesterday for domestic violence. She beat her baby daddy while he was holding their baby. pic.twitter.com/KsmsVyEwqq — Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) July 5, 2019

I feel so bad for Leah. She’s 10 years old now and old enough to understand this stuff. Thank god she has @ItsGaryTime and @krissyK01 #TeenMom #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #AmberPortwood — Opinions Magee (@OpinionsMagee) July 5, 2019

If @MTV doesn’t fire Amber Portwood for going to jail AGAIN over domestic violence that’s BS. They fired @PBandJenelley_1 for not being able to film at her house cause her husband??? — Alli Adamczyk (@alliadamczyk) July 5, 2019

Portwood opened up about her mental health to cousin Krystal on last year’s season finale of Teen Mom OG, revealing she was struggling with the online bullying prompted by her role on the show.

“They can’t accept the fact that I have postpartum in any way,” she said, talking about online troll who criticized her parenting. “I just didn’t know what it felt like because I’d never experienced that before.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.