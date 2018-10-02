‘Teen Mom OG’: Cory Wharton Claims Cheyenne Floyd ‘Still Has Feelings’ for Him

Teen Mom OG newcomers Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton may never have been officially a couple, but The Challenge alum thinks there’s a lot more to their relationship now than just coparenting their 1-year-old daughter, Ryder.

The couple first hooked up during their time on The Challenge, finally crossing the line from flirty to physical during a night out following the reunion. Floyd, who was dating another man at the time, got pregnant from their encounter, but didn’t know that Wharton was the father of her daughter until Ryder was six months old.

It’s this unconventional start to their relationship that Floyd and Wharton at first credited for their amicable co-parenting in Monday’s season premiere of the MTV series.

“We never crossed that line to begin with,” Wharton told his friends. “I think the biggest thing with me and Cheyenne is Ryder needs to come first. And at the end of the day, as long as that happens, I feel like we can make this thing work.”

Wharton even tried to be cool with her boyfriend, Zach, who moved in with Floyd and her sister after just six months. “I know she’s got a boyfriend and whatnot, but at the end of the day it’s cool,” he told his friends. “I mean, I hate the fact that he lives with her.”

Confronting Floyd about his discomfort over her beau, the Are You the One? alum reassured her baby daddy. “She’s gonna know who her dad is at the end of the day,” she said.”That’s a line [Zach] will not cross with you. He know’s you’re the dad.”

“Why don’t you just be single?” Wharton fired back, half-jokingly. “Oh sorry, I just had a thought, I don’t know, it just came over me.”

Floyd responded, “I don’t think he’s going anywhere if that’s your question.”

It’s then that Wharton revealed that Floyd regularly calls him to cry and to seek assurance, despite living with her boyfriend. But the MTV personality didn’t appreciate her vulnerable moments being “thrown back in [her] face,” which caused Wharton to back down immediately.

Later, while talking with a friend, Wharton said his relationship with Floyd might not be as platonic as they both try to make people think.

“I think it eats her up a little bit that I’m not ready [to settle down], because I think she’s ready,” he admitted. “I just feel like there’s something there … because she still has feelings for me and she doesn’t know how to cope with that.”

Can these two work it out for Ryder, either together or apart?

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9n p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV