‘Teen Mom’: How Zach Davis Surprised Cheyenne Floyd With Proposal

The latest episode of Teen Mom OG featured one of its sweetest moments yet. The episode featured Cheyenne Floyd’s baby sprinkle, which saw her family celebrating the then-impending arrival of her second child (she gave birth to her son Ace in May). But, the highlight of the event was the surprise proposal set up by Floyd’s longtime love, Zach Davis.

At the top of the episode, Floyd and Davis spoke with an event planner who was handling their baby sprinkle, another term for a baby shower. While the Challenge alum said she was a bit anxious about letting someone else plan the special occasion, Davis assured her that the event would go off without a hitch. Later on, Davis received the stunning, custom-made diamond ring that he bought for Floyd, explaining to a producer that he was going to propose at their child’s baby shower.

He later discussed his upcoming proposal with one of Floyd’s friends, Remy, who helped him figure out a plan. She suggested that they pretend to blindfold both Floyd and Davis during the occasion, while only blindfolding Floyd, so that she could be surprised. They would then guide Floyd over to a special set-up, complete with rose petals and a sign that read, “It Was Always You,” to a waiting Davis so that he could propose.

The situation went on exactly as they planned, and Floyd was indeed surprised that Davis set up such a lovely moment for them. Davis told his partner, “12 years later and I got you right where I want you. The best part about it is this is right where I know you want to be too.” He continued, “Us making a decision to bring life into this world right here was the best decision we could ever make. And I know you’re going to be a great mother to Ace and imma be the best father I can be, I promise you that.” Davis ended his proposal by saying that “we owe it to ourselves to tie the knot and make our commitment for a lifetime.”

Davis and Floyd went on to welcome their first child together (a son named Ace) in May, about a month after they got engaged. To announce the happy news, the Teen Mom star shared a series of Polaroid photos taken throughout her pregnancy. The last photo in the slide included a photo of Floyd, Davis, the Are You the One? alum’s daughter Ryder, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton, and baby Ace. She captioned the photos by writing, “Life is complete, all praises to the most high.”