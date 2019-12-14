‘Teen Mom OG’: Cheyenne Floyd’s Daughter Has Been Released From Hospital, Photo Reveals

Days after Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd revealed that her daughter Ryder was admitted to the hospital, the reality star has given fans a positive update about her little one. According to Floyd, Ryder is officially heading home after the health scare.

On Dec. 13, Floyd let her followers on Instagram know that Ryder was “heading home.” She posted a few photos of her daughter posing with a bright smile to mark the happy news. The MTV personality opened up about her daughter’s hospitalization on Thursday.

“We will be here the next few days making sure she gets the proper fluids and doesn’t relapse again,” she wrote, captioning a photo of Ryder in a hospital bed. “We appreciate all the prayers and kind words. God is so good and we are always covered in blessings.”

Ryder’s family has been open about her health journey. The youngster suffers from a rare condition called VLCAD. Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton, explained her condition to Us Weekly in December 2017.

“She can’t process fatty foods into energy,” he said. “When she was a newborn, Cheyenne would have to wake up every two hours and feed Ryder. With the condition, she has no side effects, but we still monitor it. She has to take medicine, she sees a specialist.”

Earlier in the week, Floyd told her followers that Ryder had been admitted into the hospital after experiencing a fever.

She explained why it was necessary for her daughter to seek treatment, writing: “People constantly ask me why do we take Ryder to the hospital for a common fever, and the answer is for her it’s not a common fever it can turn into something much worse because she is a VLCAD carrier so we will always be extremely cautious.”

While Floyd continued to say that her daughter was at home after visiting the hospital, the family ultimately had to return to the medical facility, as the reality star noted on Dec. 12.

In addition to telling fans that she and Ryder would be in the hospital for the “next few days,” Floyd also gave some advice to her fellow parents.

“Please sleep when your baby is sleep,” she wrote. “We have to rest our bodies and mind too so we can keep our strength for them. I was always bad at listening to probably some of best sleep advice someone could give me.

“From the day I brought Ryder home from the hospital, I loved watching her sleep, observing the sounds she would make, memorizing the way she would hold her arms or how she would pout her lips. When I found out she had VLCAD I would have to force myself to sleep when she did but all I wanted to do was watch her. Her condition has taught me so much!”

Thankfully, after going through such a difficult journey this past week, Ryder is doing better and is officially heading back home.