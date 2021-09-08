‘Teen Mom OG’: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Get Into Explosive Fight During Premiere

The latest season of Teen Mom OG had quite an explosive start. In the premiere, Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis traveled to one of her check-ups as they are expecting their first child together (Floyd is also a mother to daughter Ryder whom she shares with her ex Cory Wharton). Although, the appointment soon unraveled and the two eventually got into a yelling match.

While on their way to the appointment, Davis asked Floyd to FaceTime him while she was inside, as he could not go into the location with her due to COVID-19 protocols. When she did head inside for her appointment, Davis stepped away from his vehicle to use the restroom. At that time, one of the producers was able to hear the child’s heartbeat, as Floyd’s microphone was still attached when she got the ultrasound done. Davis was disappointed to hear that he missed the moment and told his partner as such when she returned to the car. Floyd said that it slipped her mind to FaceTime him as the whole thing went by so fast. But, Davis didn’t appreciate that explanation, as he voiced his frustrations over the fact that she did not FaceTime him as he asked.

Eventually, the two began to raise their voices at one another, with Floyd saying that she did not feel supported by him. After their heated exchange, Davis exited the vehicle and Floyd drove herself to her mother’s house. Since Davis left the keys to their home in the car, he had to travel with a producer to Floyd’s mom’s house in order to get them. Things got even more intense when he did arrive.

Floyd was frustrated that Davis and the production team followed her to her mother’s house, as she did not want to be filmed. She then told them to leave and asked them to stop filming her. Floyd told one of the producers that it was messed up that they were continuing to film the situation. After telling everyone to “f—k” themselves, the production team did leave. Fans will have to tune into next week’s episode to see how the rest of this dramatic situation plays out.

While Floyd and Davis were at odds with one another during the premiere, they still appear to be in a good place today. This past April, the couple got engaged. About a month later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Ace. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.