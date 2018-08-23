‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Teases ‘Big News’ With Colorful Message

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have some major news to share with their fans — but not quite yet.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram Wednesday to tease a big announcement, posting a rainbow message on a black background reading, “Can’t wait to share our big news with y’all!”

With no further explanation, fans took to speculating in the comment section, with many assuming she was expecting another baby after suffering a miscarriage last year.

“Ur pregnant???” one fan wrote.

“Rainbow baby!” another added, using the rainbow text as evidence that Lowell was announcing she was pregnant.

But it appears the announcement may be more centered around her and Baltierra’s role on the MTV show. When one commenter wrote, “New show? You and Tyler?” she replied back with two cheeky emoji faces — the only reply she made to anyone under the post.

Other people appeared to be on board for the possibility of a new show starring the couple. “Please tell me a spin off,” one person wrote. “I can’t watch [Teen Mom OG] anymore cause of the new lame casting.”

The casting to which that user is referring is that of Bristol Palin, who first made headlines in 2008 at age 17 when she revealed she was pregnant during mom Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin’s vice presidential run alongside John McCain.

Bristol, 27, was announced as Teen Mom OG‘s newest cast member in July following Farrah Abraham’s exit from the series. While Bristol is mom of three — Tripp, 9, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months — many fans of the MTV reality show were baffled by her being brought on, due to the show’s premise of following the lives of former 16 and Pregnant cast members.

Even her co-stars were taken by surprise by the production move, Maci Bookout revealed on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast Coffee Convos, which she hosts alongside Lindsie Chrisley.

“We were never called before it was released. A courtesy call an hour before, call us and say, ‘This is who your new cast member is going to be.’ We have been doing this for 10 years,” Bookout told Lowry and Chrisley during a recent episode of the show.

Bookout doesn’t resent Bristol for joining the show, however, saying she “doesn’t really care” and that “anybody is better than Farrah [Abraham].”

“If someone is presented with the opportunity, you can’t be mad at someone for accepting an opportunity,” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Catelynn Lowell