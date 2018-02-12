Is Catelynn Lowell Skipping the ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion?

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, who is currently in treatment for mental health issues the third time this year, may not attend the filming of the Teen Mom OG reunion.

A source revealed to Us Weekly Monday that the MTV personality might not be feeling up to the reunion taping, which promises to be just as dramatic as the rest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The reunion will be filming the first weekend in March for two days,” the insider said. “The reunions are always extremely emotional and grueling.”

The 25-year-old mother is currently in an Arizona treatment facility after admitting she had experienced suicidal thoughts in November.

“On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole,” she said in a statement at the time. “THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason…Thank you for your support during this tough time.”

The Teen Mom OG cast member returned home to be with her family in December, but less than a month later announced she was returning to treatment.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH,” she tweeted on Jan. 17.

With her treatment scheduled to end in late February, Lowell might not be feeling up to facing the cameras and her castmates at the reunion, the source continued

“Catelynn’s appearance is still very much up in the air and will be determined much closer to the date, even as late as the day before,” they said. “Her treatment team will decide if she should go.”

Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, has been supportive of his wife for taking charge of her mental health, but admitted after a tearful Instagram video last week that it’s been hard for him to comfort the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Novalee.

“It’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!” he tweeted on Feb, 6 after admitting in the video, “You have good days, then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV