Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Emotional Pregnancy News With Family on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra had some good news to share in Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, revealing to their parents that they were expecting another baby.

The parents of 3-year-old Novalee first visited Lowell’s mom April to share the big news, enlisting their toddler in a “big sister” shirt to make the announcement.

“Are you serious?” April asked.

“No, I’m not kidding,” Catelynn replied, hugging her mom.

“You’re pregnant?” April asked again.

“Yeah, I am, I swear to God!” Catelynn reassured. “Hopefully it’s a grandboy.”

“I’m happy with whatever it is,” April said through tears, adding, “It could be twins, you could get one of each!”

“F— that,” Catelynn said, laughing.

Later, they spill the news to Baltierra’s dad, Butch.

“You’re about to have five grandbabies,” Catelynn tells her father-in-law, before revealing her due date is in July.

Although nothing has been confirmed by Catelynn or Tyler, fans are theorizing that the 25-year-old may have had a miscarriage, as the couple has not said anything about having another baby outside of the MTV show.

Catelynn is also spending time in mental health treatment for the third time this year after admitting in November she was suffering from suicidal thoughts.

“On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole,” she said in a statement at the time. “THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason…Thank you for your support during this tough time.”

The Teen Mom OG cast member returned home to be with her family in December, but less than a month later announced she was returning to treatment.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH,” she tweeted on Jan. 17.

With her treatment scheduled to end in late February, a source told Us Weekly Monday that she might not be feeling up to facing the cameras and her castmates at the upcoming MTV series reunion, which films at the beginning of March.

“Catelynn’s appearance is still very much up in the air and will be determined much closer to the date, even as late as the day before,” they said. “Her treatment team will decide if she should go.”

Tyler has been supportive of his wife for taking charge of her mental health, but admitted after a tearful Instagram video last week that it’s been hard for him to comfort Nova.

“It’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!” he tweeted on Feb, 6 after admitting in the video, “You have good days, then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day.”