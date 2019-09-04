‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Just Got New Tattoos

Catelynn Lowell is the proud canvas of some serious new ink! The Teen Mom OG star sat down for “a couple” new tattoos with artist Lance Kellar Tuesday, sharing a sneak peek of the finished product on Instagram for fans. On her grid, Lowell shared a quick glimpse at a quote in cursive script she had inscribed on the inside of her left arm, simply tagging the artist and his studio in the caption.

Kellar shared photos of Lowell getting tattooed on his own page as well, writing, “Did a couple of tattoos on my girl Catelynn today..Crazy its been 10 years! Thanks Cate.”

This is far from Lowell’s first tattoo. The MTV personality went under the needle in April to get ink dedicated to daughter Vaeda Luma after her birth in February following a devastating miscarriage.

The tattoo is centered around the idea of a “rainbow baby,” and features a rainbow-shaded version of her daughter’s footprint accompanied by a script version of her name.

Lowell also has the footprint and birth date of 10-year-old daughter Carly, whom she and husband Tyler Baltierra placed for adoption as teens, on her left shoulder, and another tattoo of 5-year-old daughter Novalee’s print on her left foot.

Baltierra also sports some pretty extensive art, matching his wife with daughter Carly’s handprint and revealing an arm tattoo after Vaeda’s birth of Batman hugging a little girl — a representation of “what a blessing it is to be [Nova’s] father & what a privilege it is to always be her protector!”

He also showed off another Batman-themed tattoo that reads, “It’s what you do that defines you,” in comic book text with bats hovering around.

“It’s a personal reminder to always pursue what I’m doing with unapologetic authenticity,” he captioned the photo of the tattoo. ‘”Because this gives me the ultimate power to define myself instead of giving that power to anybody else.”

