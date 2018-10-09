‘Teen Mom OG’: Bristol Palin Apologizes to Ex Dakota Meyer, Asks for Divorce

Bristol Palin and ex-husband Dakota Meyer are letting Teen Mom OG fans watch the disintegration of their marriage during their first season on the show.

In a scene MTV shared with Entertainment Tonight before Monday’s episode aired, Palin said the two were “both unhappy” and she had never felt as lonely as she did now.

“We’re both unhappy,” Palin said in the clip. “I was a single mom for a long time, but being married, I’m more lonely now than I’ve ever been. And I know that he’s probably more lonely now than he’s ever been. I think that we don’t know how to coexist together at all.”

Meyer, 30, said his PTSD might have played a role in their arguments.

“I mean, 99 percent of our problems in this family, in our marriage, is my anxiety and my PTSD, whether you want to believe or justify it or not,” the Marine said.

Palin also shouldered some of the blame though, taking responsibility for “being cold” and apologized to Meyer.

“I’m sorry that I’m that way,” the 27-year-old Dancing With The Stars alum said. “I don’t think that you deserve to have a wife that’s that way, and I want you to have a sense of peace. But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids. … I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together.”

During the episode itself, viewers saw more of Meyer and Palin apologizing to each other for their behavior during the marriage, reports PEOPLE.

“I’m sorry for everything I’ve said to you. I’ve said things to you that I didn’t mean,” Meyer told Palin. “And I’m sorry about the things I’ve said to you,” Palin told Meyer. “I think you’re the most incredible dad and it breaks my heart that we’re never able to sit here and be teammates with anything.”

Meyer said the relationship ending was not what he wanted, and they both said they still love each other.

Meyer and Palin were first set to get married in May 2015, but they called it off. They reunited and tied the knot in June 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in February 2018. They share two daughters, Atlee Bay, 1, and Sailor Grace, 2. Palin also has a son, 9-year-old Tripp Johnston, from her relationship with Levi Johnston.

In the previous episode of Teen Mom OG, Meyer opened up about his anxiety from PTSD. Viewers saw Palin and Meyer get into an argument after picking Sailor up from soccer practice.

“If you can’t be there for me when I have anxiety, when you can look at me and see I have anxiety, then that’s part of being married to me,” Meyer told Palin at one point. “It’s not something that’s hereditary; it’s not something I grew up with; it’s something that I deal with from having nightmares every single night seeing my dead guys every single morning when I wake up.”

Palin asked Meyer to lower his voice while children were in the car, but he continued to accuse her of not being helpful to him. At the end of the scene, she put her hand on his shoulder and told him, “I’m sorry you’re going through this, Dakota.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.