‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Slams MTV: ‘Nothing But Disrespect’

Don’t sleep on Amber Portwood! The Teen Mom OG star went on a now-deleted rant against MTV Sunday after being left out of a Twitter promo for the new season.

After the reality show posted a brief clip of co-stars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell telling fans to tune into a new season of the show, which premieres Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET, Portwood took to Twitter to voice her displeasure at not being included in the video.

“Well f— me? [Laughing out loud],” she wrote, adding later in a now-deleted tweet, “Apparently I wasn’t in NY when they were asked to do this….. [MTV] nothing but disrespect.”

The message was only up for a few minutes before she ended up deleting the diss, adding instead, “[Oh my God] sending love [laughing out loud],” with a kiss emoji.

Omg lol sending love💋 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) September 30, 2018

Portwood may be unhappy with MTV, but she appears to be pretty content in the rest of her life, celebrating her one-year anniversary with boyfriend and the father of her son, Andrew Glennon, in August. The two met while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with ex Matt Baier and Glennon was working on the production crew.

“One year from yesterday I met this amazing man and it is truly a dream!” she wrote on Instagram at the time of their anniversary.

Since their meeting, things moved pretty quickly between the love birds, with the two welcoming son James in May. Portwood also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with her ex Gary Shirley.

She’s been open about how happy her new little family is on social media.

“I’ve just been thinking today how lucky I am to have these 2 beautiful and loving babies in my life,” she wrote recently on Instagram. “And yes I still look at booboo as my my little baby. More big sis and bubby pics to come. Sending love everyone.”

Leah is totally in love with her little brother, she added in an interview with Us Weekly.

“She comes over and visits her little baby brother and she’s always sending messages and pictures and wanting pictures,” she said in June. “She’s a lot more involved and she’s just getting older, so on the weekends sometimes, she likes to stay and hang out with her friends or something, but… it’s been a lot better, thank God.”

“Every time she comes over she just wants to hold him and she’s also, like, helped me change his diaper and stuff like that,” Portwood added. “She said, ‘I don’t ever want to change a little boy’s diaper, but I’ll change little James,’ which is really cute. It’s so sweet.”

There’s plenty more of baby James in this season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV