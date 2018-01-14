‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Pregnancy Discovery Was Filmed

A new clip from Teen Mom OG shows the exact moment when Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, learned she was pregnant.

Portwood shocked her fans with the news that she was pregnant, as she and Glennon had only been dating for a few months when she made the announcement. She’s been defending the decision since the news broke in early December, though she’s kept her explanations vague in order to save the drama for the show.

The clip shows that Portwood was as surprised as anyone by the pregnancy. It begins with her and Glennon on vacation, enjoying a lazy morning when Portwood mentions that she’s feeling tired.

“Is this how you felt when you were pregnant with Leah?” Glennon asks her. After a moment’s hesitation, Portwood responds “absolutely.”

After that, it cuts to Portwood with a pregnancy test. “Here I go, I’m nervous,” she says. “Let’s know the truth!” Glennon answers.

As Glennon sits pensively reading the pregnancy test box, Portwood takes the test in the bathroom. There’s an abrupt cry of: “Um, babe, oh s—!” and Portwood comes hurrying back into the room. For the rest, fans will apparently have to wait until the episode airs.

Portwood’s second pregnancy has been a surprise at every turn. The reality star made her TV debut on 16 and Pregnant eight years ago, and since then she’s said she never planned to have more children. Last year, mental health concerns had her absolutely certain that Leah would be her only kid.

“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” she said on last season of Teen Mom OG. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

That must not have been the case after all.

Portwood‘s friends and family are also concerned about the pregnancy, given that she and Glennon have only been together for a few months. The couple met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, where Portwood was attempting to salvage her relationship with fiance Matt Baier. Glennon worked on the show as a cinematographer.

After the show, Baier ran off to Las Vegas and ended up married to another woman by November. Meanwhile, Portwood fell for Glennon. On social media she constantly praises his abilities as a father figure for Leah, and expresses her happiness in this new relationship.