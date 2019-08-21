‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Says She Hasn’t Stopped Thinking About Her Kids After Domestic Violence Arrest

Amber Portwood is keeping her mind on her two children in the wake of the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest for domestic violence. As she awaits her date in court, Portwood made sure her followers know that for the past two months, she has been thinking of her daughter Leah, 10, and son James, 1, both of whom are living with respective fathers Gary Shirley and Andrew Glennon for the time being.

Sharing a selfie of herself with her headphones in, Portwood wrote Monday, “Every night I sit and think about my life and my children. Never once have I stopped….not once these last 2 month’s [sic].”

Alluding possibly to the people calling for her removal from the MTV show following her allegedly violent confrontation with Glennon in July, Portwood added, “Foolish people that’s all I see and then there’s those beautiful souls who know better.”

Regardless, the reality star insisted she was “Always sending love no matter what,” ending with a heart emoji and prayer hands.

Portwood was arrested on July 5 after allegedly threatening Glennon, holding their son James at the time, with a machete. Glennon has since filed for sole custody of James, but Portwood has been granted supervised visits with him as custody issues are figured out.

Ahead of the altercation, Portwood opened up about struggling with her own mental health in her relationship with Glennon on Teen Mom OG.

“All you can really do is just be there for me and be happy,” she told Glennon. “I just gotta like keep working on it, and understanding its not just bipolar, it’s not just borderline, or anxiety, it’s also things that have happened in your life. When I start to get in my head at night, when I can’t sleep, this kinda just amplifies it, I guess. I just, you know how I blow up, because I don’t draw that line. I don’t have that boundary, I guess.”

“But it’s like…and I’m not like choosing, ya know,” Portwood explained of her temper. “I let things frustrate me to the point where I get so angry, and I’m just exploding.”

