‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Fears She Is Pregnant Again

Amber Portwood had babies on the brain just months after giving birth to son James when she feared she was pregnant again in Monday’s all-new Teen Mom OG.

“It feels like my stomach is just achy. I swear to God, if you got me pregnant,” Portwood, 28, told boyfriend Andrew Glennon after admitting she wasn’t feeling well throughout her trip to New York City to meet up with castmates Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd.

The queasiness was one thing, but Portwood’s co-stars also pointed out that she seemed a little emotional after confronting executive producer Larry Musnik over the casting of Palin and Floyd without the input of the original cast members.

“Before we meet these girls, I think we deserve, since we didn’t get our phone call, we don’t want another Farrah [expletive] thing, you know? Departing herself from us and not being together with us,” she told Musnik. “This show to us is like family, especially with the girls, so we don’t want it to feel separated.”

Ultimately, it came down to respect for Portwood.

“There’s been a lot of things that happened on this show from my f—ing life that I’ve let you guys watch that has been really personal, so I need that respect back,” she said heatedly. “We would really like some f—ing respect.”

While the cast was able to come together upon their first meeting, Portwood’s friends pointed out the emotional response, making Portwood consider taking a pregnancy test when she returned home to Glennon, with whom she welcomed son James in May, and 10-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

“You just want another baby,” she teased Glennon of his hope that she was pregnant. “He’s already told me he wants four kids.”

“Not necessarily!” Glennon said defensively. “That’s just how I grew up. I mean I’d be very, very happy.”

In the end, it turned out that Portwood was not pregnant after all, just feeling under the weather.

“I need to get on birth control. There are things that I wanna do in my life, you know,” she told Glennon after the big reveal. “Having a baby right now would really kind of stop that. It’s just not the right time to have another kid.”

