‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex Gary Shirley Speaks out Following Her Domestic Battery Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley spoke out about his ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood‘s domestic battery arrest early Friday morning. Portwood, who shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with Shirley, was arrested in the early morning hours in Indianapolis. Few details of the case have been released, but police did release her mugshot.

“My prayers are with [Amber Portwood], Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend,” Shirley tweeted.

Portwood was arrested after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while he was holding their son, 2-year-old James. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE the arrest happened just after 3 a.m., when officers were called to their home.

“Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” the police’s statement read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

It is not clear if Portwood is still in custody, or if she entered a plea. According to The Blast, she could be sentenced for up to two and a half years in prison if convicted of the charge, a level 6 felony.

Portwood and Glennon have been dating for two years and met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017. They welcomed James in May 2018. Portwood was previously engaged to Matt Baier from 2014 to 2017.

This is not the first run-in with the law for Portwood. She was charged with domestic battery in 2010 for a fight with Shiely in front of Leah, as seen in an episode of Teen Mom. She spent 17 months in prison, starting in 2012, for violating the terms of her probation from a drug possession case. Baier also accused her of domestic violence in 2017, and Portwood quickly denied the allegation.

“Five years ago I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me,” Portwood told E! News in 2017. “‘m saddened by the latest rumors, which are both untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life.”

Portwood added, “In spite of everything I am truly blessed and will keep going on the positive path I set forth on.”

Portwood’s arrest comes after she teased on Teen Mom OG that she “might be pregnant again.” However, she later discovered she was not after taking a pregnancy test.

