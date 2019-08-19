‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Ex Andrew Glennon Posts About ‘Serving Your Best Self’ Amid Breakup

Teen Mom OG star Andrew Glennon is working on himself as he processes his breakup from Amber Portwood, as he revealed on Instagram on Monday. The reality star is splitting up with Portwood following her alleged domestic abuse last month, and in the process he is trying to figure out how to live his own best life.

Glennon was up early on Monday morning, sharing scraps of wisdom on his Instagram page. The former cameraman-turned reality star shared a screenshot of a short note from his phone, laying out his philosophy on “the purpose of life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The purpose of life: To serve your best self and have that be in line with helpin others,” Glennon wrote. In the caption, he added “First waking thought of the morning. I’m ready,” along with a studious emoji.

View this post on Instagram First waking thought of the morning. 🌅I’m ready. A post shared by Andrew Glennon (@andrew.glennon) on Aug 19, 2019 at 2:41am PDT

This was just one of Glennon’s gems as he tries to get some stability in his lifestyle. Fans loved it, leaving encouraging comments and philosophical truisms of their own. However, some weighed in on the specifics of his relationship with Portwood as well.

“Absolutely none of my business, but I can’t help it. I have to say it, I hope more than anything you can forge ahead with a healthy relationship with Amber for James sake,” one fan wrote. “Find peace with her. Allow her to be the best mom she can be, whatever that looks like. After this, try not to involve the courts, unless there’s no other possible option. Let Leah & James be siblings. Seek peace with his moms family. This is the definition of the best father. I know you can do it.”

“Everyone saying he needs to make up with Amber is tripping, would you be telling a woman to go back to a man who had assaulted her and pulled out a weapon?” countered another person.

Glennon ignored all of this advice, instead focusing on his own self-improvement posts. A few hours later, he shared a health chart advising followers on the best snacks for a growing child. Meanwhile, on his Instagram Story, he posted a quote that seemed to have stuck a chord with him.

“Emotional abuse cuts to the very core of a person, creating scars that may be longer-lasting than physical ones. With emotional abuse, the insults, insinuations, criticism, and accusations slowly eat away at the victim’s self-esteem until she (he) is incapable of judging the situation realistically,” the quote read. It was attributed to Paul Mason and Randi Kreger, from the book Stop Walking on Eggshells.

Glennon and Portwood continue to work through their issues both individually and together, both on TV and on social media. Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.