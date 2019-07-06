‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Ryan Edwards and Wife Mackenzie Standifer Expecting Baby No. 2

The Teen Mom family is expanding once again after franchise alum, Ryan Edwards and his wife shared with fans and followers of the MTV series that he and Mackenzie Standifer are expecting their second child together.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday night, Edwards’ wife revealed a sonogram with the caption: “Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January” alongside a pink bow emoji. While she closed off the comments section, the post was liked more than 40,000 times by fans and friends of the couple.

The newborn will join the couple’s other child, Jagger, who was born in October 2018, along with Edwards’ son Bentley with ex, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie’s son Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

Edwards and Mackenzie have not shared any further details of the pregnancy, but fans expressed their well wishes and messages of congratulations in a previous post of Mackenzie’s that found her all smiles with husband, Edwards.

“I’m happy he’s having a girl I think he’s always wanted one,” one fan wrote.

“Congrats on the [baby] girl. I’m happy for y’all! Such a good looking couple and family!” added another with heart emojis.

The birth of their next child comes at the perfect time for the Edwards family as the Teen Mom star’s time in jail has come to an end. Earlier this week in an episode that documented the events, his ex Maci Bookout feared his stint behind bars was having more of an impact on their 10-year-old son than Bentley was letting on as shared in a candid confession on the series.

While Edwards served three months in the county jail on an open heroin possession warrant, his wife Mackenzie provided insight into his incarcerated life to his parents, who shared that they rarely heard from him.

“It’s not fun by any means, but it will be over soon enough,” she told them while cradling her newborn son Jagger, who was born amid Edwards’s stint in 90-day rehab for substance abuse issues. “And then we’ll re-evaluate.”

Standifer admits that the jail sentence had a profound impact on Edwards with the now, second-time mom-to-be sharing how she “can’t wait” to have her family “back under one roof.”

“He’s been around some pretty hard criminals, and I think he’s starting to realize that he does not ever want to be there that long again,” she admitted. “It’s been an eye-opener.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

