‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Sparkles in Thanksgiving Photo: ‘Thankful for You’

Farrah Abraham shared a “thankful” post with her fans via Intagram and teased a little something in the mix! The 28-year-old posted a photo of herself posed in pray hands with a black jacket, accessorized in diamond jewlery and fans loved every bit of it. In her caption, she teased that there would be an amazing print coming fans way real soon, and her photo could be a sneak peek into what fans can expect.

One follower wrote, “Gorgeous! Farrah you look amazing! Happy Thanksgiving.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone else said, “You are so beautiful,” while another fans commented, “So pretty.”

While fans are anticipating the publications new release, her followers weren’t so thrilled with her not long ago after she posted a “friendsgiving” giveaway involving her 10-year-old daughter Sophia. In the promotion, in which she’s giving away 10 scooters, her daughter could be seen riding around on one of the scooters and giving Abraham’s 2.1 million followers details regarding the contest.

A few of her followers felt that the content was too grown up for the young girl, while more slammed her for the “fake” commercial. This isn’t the first time the former reality star has received backlash for her post involving Sophia. She also made headlines after she referred to 9/11 as “7-Eleven.”

She posted a clip on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attack where she shared she and Sophia’s trip to Ground Zero, saying, “OK, so we wanted to do, since it’s gonna be September 11, in honor of the Freedom Towers, and observatory deck and everything, of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this. Wow, look at this, guys.”

Her intentions were to teach her daughter about the history of what happened on that tragic day, but instead she immediately heard from fans regarding their outrage. Several fans thought she was being inconsiderate.