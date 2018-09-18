‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Fails Drug Test on Live TV

Farrah Abraham is railing against Vivica A. Fox and her new talk show, Face the Truth, after she tested positive for drugs on the CBS syndicated show. The former Teen Mom OG star appeared on Fox’s show Monday afternoon for a showdown with her mother, Debra, who claims Abraham is on drugs.

The 27-year-old mom and Debra attempted to mend their long-contentious relationship with the help of Fox and her panel of a psychiatrist, judge, lawyer and motivational life coach.

After Debra told the panel that she suspects her daughter may be on drugs, Fox asked Abraham why she was constantly wiping her nose, insinuating drug usage. Abraham blamed her runny nose on being cold in the TV studio.

“I’m literally so cold my nose is running,” she responded. “I’m sorry, that’s what happens when I get cold. Should I have production make it warmer so my nose doesn’t run?”

At that point, Dr. Mary Chrzanowski took out a plastic cup for a urine sample, asking Abraham, “Will you take a drug test?”

Debra explained again why she believed Abraham uses drugs, saying, “Her behavior is so erratic and always aggravated and always short fused. I just can’t imagine why we have to have that constantly.”

Abraham defended herself and her sniffles, saying, “I don’t know anything about that, I’m just me. I’m really f—ing cold and I will take this because I need to go pee and blow my nose. It is what it is.”

But when Chrzanowski revealed that Abraham tested positive for barbiturates later in the show, while Debra’s test came back negative, Abraham denied taking any drugs or medications and accused the show’s producers of setting her up.

“I’m sorry, what? I’m confused,” Abraham said, before claiming the show may have mixed up the results. “I’m just a little confused of what a barbiturate is. I don’t think either that’s mine and I have to say did someone confuse something? I have to be that blunt at this moment in my life up here, I’m sorry if it sounds so crazy. I am so laughing out loud right now.”

Offended by the comment, Fox made sure Abraham wasn’t insinuating that “one of us just went and peed in a cup for you and made you come up with a barbiturate test?”

Chrzanowski suggested they call the test a “false positive and leave it at that, we’re not gonna win with her.”

“I actually think it’s screwed up, why would your test do a false positive?” Farrah railed. “I’m wondering what the hell’s going on with the test. I’m going to follow up with the producers who actually initiated this. God only knows if it’s real.”

Farrah reportedly stormed off set after that, leaving psychotherapist Joanne Koegl, who conducted the test, to explain how it was administered.

“We like to deal with facts here with Face the Truth and Farrah, she left the show because she said were lying about her drug test,” said Fox, with Koegl adding that the results were “100%” from Abraham’s test.

The day before the show aired, Abraham lashed out at it and at Fox on Instagram.

“When your [sic] the only real person on stage & face the truth every day of your life #livingmybestlife some non credible host has 4 other women degrade, hate and act like their credible yet can’t even show respect for them selves,” Abraham wrote, in part, in a lengthy post.

She continued, “let’s just say crap like this is disgusting probably already canceled & she has to pay her audience and guests heavily to even tolerate this backwards thinking what about women lifting women up?”

“What about not putting down others to make your self feel better- my recommendation for all of these hosts is to get off tv , go find self love, take care of their own mental health, their stunted children & families & not one women was credible on the show as well I have no respect for women who have to lie, degrade, and be jealous of another amazing women,” she ranted.

Fox defended herself and her show following the episode, telling TooFab that “It’s too bad that Farrah could not Face The Truth! We pray for her daughter Sophia and her mother! Maybe seeing herself on the show today will open her eyes and her heart!”

In July, Fox told PopCulture.com that the goal of Face the Truth, produced by Dr. Phil, is to “be helpful.”

“We have guests come on from all different walks of life. We have them face the truth,” Fox explained, adding that the goal of the show is to be helpful. “What I love about the show is that we’re offering people help. We don’t just have them come on the show am make a fool out of themselves. We offer them counseling and help and guidance…It’s helping and reaching back and I really like that.”