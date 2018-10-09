‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Accuses Bristol Palin of ‘Copying’ Her Life

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is clearly not a fan of Bristol Palin being cast on the show, going so far as to accuse Palin of “copying” her life.

Abraham opened up on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, saying that she feels Palin’s casting is “inappropriate” and calling Palin a “single white female.”

“I’m just a little bit, that’s like white girl interrupted,” she stated, then going on to clarify that her “single white female” comment is meant to refer to a woman who obsesses over living another woman’s life.

“[Bristol] like moves to the same city as me, does the same things as me and I don’t know what that is but it’s a little scary,” she added, according to PEOPLE. “I don’t want any crazy stuff or people copying or following me or living where I live.”

Abraham eventually explained why she felt that is was “inappropriate” for both Palin and Cheyenne Floyd — who previously starred on MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III — to join the series.

“I would say it’s not appropriate for both Bristol and the other woman who has joined. I would say it’s inappropriate. When you’ve been watching a show and you know what it’s about, hovering around for so long, I don’t think that’s authentic to what the show is about,” Abraham explained.

Abraham seems to feel that Palin and Floyd were not expected to follow the same casting protocols as other woman who auditioned in the past.

“All of these women were asked, ‘Have you watched this show? Are you fans?’ If other women were found to be fans or have watched, they were not be allowed to be selected,” she stated, then going on to call the women “Teen Mom groupies” who “think they’re going to be famous from having kids.”

Abraham went so far as to allege that Floyd and her ex Cory Wharton even got pregnant and had a child just so they could be on Teen Mom.

“I see that Cheyenne and this other person who has been on MTV definitely collaborated and had a child and knew that there had been a space opening to be on Teen Mom,” she said.

“Bristol, she’s been around. She’s been to public speaking engagements with Maci [Bookout] and I so I really feel like they’re in the same category of those women who were chosen not to be on the show because they were Teen Mom fans. That’s the reason why I say what I say. It’s kind of a sad case,” she continued.

At this time, it does not appear that either Palin or Floyd have responded to Abraham’s comments.