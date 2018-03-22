Amber Portwood’s Ex Slams ‘Teen Mom’ for Firing Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham has another Teen Mom OG alum on her side. Amber Portwood's ex-fiancé Matt Baier slammed MTV for firing the controversial cast member on a podcast Thursday.

Baier let his feelings be known about Abraham's firing on Radar's Teen Mom Time podcast, after the sex tape star was let go from the series in last week's episode of the show due to her return to the adult film industry and abusive treatment of the film crew.

"I think it's wrong," Baier said on the podcast. "Farrah was originally taken off the show for doing porn. Then she was brought back onto the show. It's not like the porn was a new thing. Is the message: We're going to bring her back because we had potentially dipping ratings? Now that we feel our ratings are strong, we no longer approve of how she lives her life? I don't think that's right."

However, if MTV fired the 26-year-old due to her negative treatment of the crew, then Baier agrees with the decision "100 percent."

"But to fire her because of how she makes money outside of Teen Mom, I think is wrong," he said. "Farrah does not hide what she does for a living. She does what she feels she has to do to care of her family."

Abraham's spot in Teen Mom OG will be filled with Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee, whose mother is currently fighting brain cancer. But Baier is skeptical of the casting.

"How do you replace Farrah Abraham?" he asked. "How do you have Teen Mom OG without one of the original girls? If they had to replace Farrah, I think the obvious choice would be Jenelle Evans. They're both controversial figures on their shows."

Evans, who appears on Teen Mom 2, is also currently embroiled in scandal after husband David Eason was fired from the show for making homophobic comments on social media. After he was let go, Evans' job was reportedly on the line as well, as she made ridiculous demands of MTV to continue filming the next season.

"Jenelle didn't say it so no," Baier said of if Evans should be fired as well. "I don't think Jenelle is responsible for what her husband said. I agree with MTV's decision completely."

Baier has an iffy history on Teen Mom OG himself, splitting from Portwood after a stint on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Portwood has since accused him of stealing money from her while they were together on Teen Mom OG.

Baier, meanwhile, moved to Las Vegas and married wife Jennifer Conlon in November, while Portwood announced her pregnancy with boyfriend of only a few months Andrew Glennon the same month.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amber Portwood