‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie Standifer Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason She Didn’t Share Pregnancy Photos

Mackenzie Standifer is opening up about the heartbreaking reason she kept her pregnancy so private after the Teen Mom OG personality welcomed daughter Stella Rhea alongside husband Ryan Edwards on New Year’s Day. After making the announcement that their family had added another member Monday, the MTV personality shared photos of son Hudson and stepson Bentley wrestling on her couch with a touching caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mackedwards95) on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:18pm PST

“Let them be little! One day we are going to miss the laughter through the house, the jumping on the couch (maybe [laughing out loud]) and all of the little things we take for granted,” she wrote. “This year I want to live in the moment and be thankful for those ‘little things.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But the big topic of discussion in the comments section was why the Teen Mom alum didn’t ever share any pregnancy photos while expecting her second child with Edwards, which the new mom answered candidly.

“To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” she wrote. “I really can’t ever win. I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant.”

Standifer has faced a lot of criticism for her relationship with Edwards through his multiple arrests and stints in rehab, but defended sticking by his side on social media in January 2019.

“God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been build out of stone,” she wrote. “Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10 [times] over.”

Photo credit: MTV