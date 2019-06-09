‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Updates Fans on Mother’s Cancer Battle: ‘She’s Staying Positive’

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee provided another frank update about her mother’s battle with stage 4 lung and brain cancer on Saturday. Her mother, Angie Douthit, is “staying positive,” despite setbacks.

McKee shared a photo of her mother laying in a hospital bed, wearing a breaking mask.

“Laying on her back, horrible pneumonia ontop of stage 4 lung cancer spreading through her body, and unable to breath without her oxygen mask,” McKee wrote. “She is still staying positive and finding the best in life. She is praying for YOU today if you are dealing with sickness. And she wants to send you a positive message. I love you momma bear. Keep shining [Angie Douthit].”

Douthit also shared the same photo on her Instagram page, along with a longer update on her health.

“Having pneumonia is about as much fun as cleaning toilets. But, in the end the toilets shine and smell clean,” Douthit wrote. “I too will come out of this with clean lungs and a shining smile. I’m still on oxygen. But with all the meds I’m getting, I’m sleeping a lot! My children have visited me and I can’t even wake up sometimes to tell them I love them. And, poor Brad is being a trooper.”

Douhthit continued, “I know hospitals are boring and he’d rather be fishing, but he chooses to be right here with me. I had also got this crazy case of thrush. I thought only new born babies got it. But apparently it’s a thing for chemo and cancer patients. So imagine, your mouth and throat hurts, but you have to cough because u have pneumonia. Not cool. I have to laugh. I mean it’s comical. The only thing that tastes good is jello.”

The post came just a few days after McKee shared a tribute to her mother, calling Douthit her fitness inspiration.

“I always wanted to be a strong and tough as her. Through her cancer journey, she has really proven just how tough she is,” McKee wrote on Tuesday.

In May, McKee, 24, revealed her mouther’s lung and brain cancer has spread, and asked fans for their prayers. Douthit also explained things were not going well on her own Instagram page.

“Brad and I received the results from my scans,” Douthit wrote, alongside a photo with her husband. “It’s not what we had hoped for. I wish I could say that I’m in remission, or that the cancer has vanished. But instead, this is what we were told. Basically, the cancer has gone wild.”

Earlier this month, McKee was reportedly chosen as a new star on Teen Mom OG, after appearing on 16 and Pregnant and the short-lived Teen Mom 3. McKee will replace Sarah Palin’s daughter Bristol Palin, who only appeared on one season.

McKee’s casting came after she was previously passed on for Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG before Palin and Cheyenne Floyd were cast. McKee expressed her frustration with MTV in a Radar Online interview, accusing the network of not being interested in her mother’s cancer battle.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 begins on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

