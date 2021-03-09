'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee to Reveal 'Never-Before-Shared Secret'

✖

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is set to be a published author. On Monday, the reality star told her fans on Instagram that her first memoir, Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes, would be released later this year, as The Sun reported. The mom-of-three also shared a photo of the book's cover, which features the Teen Mom OG star emerging from the water as she fixes the crown on her head.

McKee wrote that she was "so excited" to share the news about her memoir with her fans. She shared that Straightening My Crown will feature many details from her personal life that were never touched upon in either 16 and Pregnant or Teen Mom OG. The 26-year-old wrote, "I can't wait to share my life story with everyone, there are so many details and stories that you never got to see on the show." According to McKee, the book will be available for purchase in the fall. The Sun noted that the book will be available on Oct. 12 from Post Hill Press. Although, fans can pre-order the book right now to make sure that they receive their copy.

McKee has definitely been through a major period of growth over the last year. As Teen Mom OG viewers know, she previously embarked on a move to Florida with her three young children — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. During the course of Season 10 of Teen Mom OG, which is currently airing, McKee has had her fair share of relationship drama with her estranged husband, Josh McKee. As a result of their issues, Josh did not travel to Florida with his family on the show (McKee's fans will note that he later moved to be with the family in Florida after the couple was able to reconcile).

In the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, McKee received a call from Josh about possibly moving to Florida. She told him that she needed some time to "heal" and that him moving to be with her would not be the best decision for them at that point in time. By the end of the episode, the reality star and her children made it to Florida for her new job opportunity. To follow along with the McKee's Florida journey, fans can tune in to Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.