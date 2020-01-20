‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Displays Cut Figure in ‘New Year, New Goals’ Photo

Mackenzie McKee is showing off her toned figure and impressive muscles as the Teen Mom OG personality gets ready for a whole new year with her Body By Mac training business. The bodybuilder took to Instagram with a series of photos showing off her abs and arms in a matching lilac exercise set, inviting her followers to join in with her fitness-focused lifestyle through her monthly challenges.

“New year, new goals,” she wrote. “Coming out of the holidays has been a tough one. Who is ready to crush their 2020 fitness goals? Let me help you. No need to stress about leaving home, do my at home workouts and crush 2020.”

The results of McKee’s workouts definitely impressed her followers, one of whom wrote, “I’m jealous of your tummy lol. You look amazing.”

“I want my body to be fit like yours!” another added. “What’s the secret?”

“Girl! You look AMAZING!” a third gushed.

McKee no doubt appreciates the kind words after a difficult 2019, which culminated with the loss of mom Angie Douthit in December.

“2019 deeply wounded me,” McKee candidly wrote on Instagram as she rang in 2020. “It was the worst year of my life in several ways. I spent more nights this year crying myself to sleep, deep anxiety, horrible depression than all my years put together. Finding strength to wake up, be a mom, and run my business has been nearly impossible. I went from loving life to begging God to come take us all. If I ever have a year as painful as this one again, I know I won’t survive it.”

She continued: “From being betrayed, to watching my best friend/mother take her last breath, to watching my dad in so much pain, I wish to never relive this year. However some sweet Memories I have of this year. I got to travel several fun places with my mom. I got to watch her bring so many people to the lord and inspire hundreds of thousands on tv. Josh came to know the lord, i prayed for his salvation patiently for nearly 10 years. My kids were happy and healthy, and I have great friends.

“Everyone seems excited for the new year, and i am usually excited to ring in the New Years,” she wrote. “However, 2020 is a year I have to learn to live without my mom. The one who helped me through everything. The one who always believed in me. The year us kids have to watch our dad live without his sweet heart. I do not want to ring in the new year AT ALL.

“But one thing is for sure, God gives us a choice to live eternity in heaven one day. Where there is no pain and suffering and i can not WAIT for that day,” she concluded.. “Until then I pray to find myself again. Feel human, have motivation, learn to understand things, and live her legacy. Something tells me God wanted me to endure this kind of pain for some reason. Happy New Years.”

