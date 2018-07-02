‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Celebrates Mom Beating the Odds Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Mackenzie McKee is happy for every day with her mom.

The Teen Mom 3 alum has been supporting mom Ange Douthit, who is grappling with brain and lung cancer, and took to Twitter Sunday to celebrate her mom surviving past the initial date doctor’s said she was likely to succumb to her illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The doctor gave my mom 4 to 13 months, today marks 6 months…. can i get an AMEN, a retweet, a hallelujah 💗 #alwaysbekind @angiedouthit — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) July 1, 2018

“The doctor gave my mom 4 to 13 months, today marks 6 months…. can i get an AMEN, a retweet, a hallelujah 💗 #alwaysbekind,” she wrote.

The “always be kind” message is incredibly meaningful to the Douthit family, so much so that McKee, Ange and her sisters got it tattooed on their inner arms in March.

“I’ve never wanted a tattoo, although they don’t bother me,” Ange wrote on Instagram at the time. “So when my daughters (Kaylee can’t get one while she’s pregnant) approached me about getting one I just told them it should have a great meaning.”

“They asked me to write, ‘Always Be Kind’ on paper so it would be in my handwriting and away they went. I thought they were going to add the cancer ribbon to it, but they chose not to, and I’m so happy, I don’t want my life to be remembered for the cancer,” she wrote.

“I want it to be remembered for what I did to share Christ. So last night when they revealed their tattoos to me, I was very pleased because, they all started telling me about how many people they have already been able to share what the tattoo means. Each person who asks about it, they tell them my story and explain how important it is to always be kind,” she added.

“Isn’t that awesome! You see, sometimes we get an attitude about certain things and that keeps us from seeing how it could be used for good. God can use anything to spread his love…even cancer, and yes, even a tattoo. We should never be quick to judge others. We don’t know their story. God created everyone for a purpose and has a great plan for their lives, they just need to understand how much God loves them. So go tell them!!!”

“You may be the only person who shares Christ with them,” Ange added. “Don’t miss opportunities, life is way too short. Hug and smile more. Live each day to the fullest. Be happy and at peace. God loves you!”

Fans and supporters were quick to come alongside McKee to celebrate.

God is the only one who knows how long her journey will be and he has her in the palm of his hands! I am continuing to pray for your family! God is good!!! — Kara green (@noles0311) July 2, 2018

I say she’s got more than 13 months! — Grace Klaverkamp (@GraceKlaverkamp) July 2, 2018

Thats awesome news! Sending prayers. 🙏 — Live! Love! Learn! (@JCFreita) July 2, 2018

So happy for you and your family ❤️❤️ — Ryan McLaughlin (@rmclaughlin23) July 2, 2018

God is good all the time & All the time, God is good 💟✝️🙏🏻 — Ashlleigh K (@AshlleighK) July 1, 2018

Best wishes to the Teen Mom star’s family!

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie McKee