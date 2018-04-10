‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Reacts to Ex Ryan Edwards’ Baby News

Just because Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer is expecting a baby, doesn’t mean he’s trustworthy enough to let around his 9-year-old son, at least as far as his ex Maci Bookout is concerned.

Bookout opened up about her feelings in Monday’s Teen Mom OG season finale after Standifer announced the news during last week’s episode.

“I mean I’m excited for Bentley,” she said, referencing the son she shares with Edwards. Or maybe share is too strong of a word, Bookout considered.

“Right now, we’re not even co-parenting,” she said, adding that he had yet to take the drug test she required of him before allowing him to spend time with the little boy alone.

Bookout continued that Bentley is still seeing Edwards’ parents regularly, but the baby news she just learned didn’t give her confidence to allow her son to interact one-on-one with his dad.

“Just because they’re having a baby does not give me the reassurance that it’s OK to let Bentley be around Ryan or in the car with him,” she said. “The only thing that I can do is be the best mom to Bentley.”

Fans of the show will remember that Edwards nearly passed out behind the wheel of his car while high on drugs during last season of the series.

After that aired, he checked into rehab in May 2017, where he completed 21 days of a 30-day program before checking himself out. This season, he admitted that he was spending up to $10,000 a week on heroin and Xanax,

During Standifer’s first doctor’s appointment in which the couple saw their baby’s heartbeat for the first time, Edwards’ himself didn’t appear to be too excited about the new life within his wife, remaining silent with crossed arms the whole appointment.

“Alright, let’s get out of here so I can go lay down,” he said, breaking his silence. “I’m hurting.”

When questioned later by his parents about whether he felt comfortable enough in his sobriety to welcome a new baby, Edwards’ bristled, saying he feels “normal” and asking everyone to get off of his back when it comes to his ability to be a father.

He even told Standifer that he thinks they might need to “separate for nine months” if she continues to have what he saw as an attitude throughout her pregnancy.

All this behavior is evidence that Edwards isn’t ready for another baby, Maci told her mother Sharon at a lunch later in the episode.

“Maybe a new baby is just what Ryan needs,” Sharon said.

“I feel like if this don’t do the trick, then absolutely nothing will,” Maci responded.

When Sharon asked about Edwards’ willingness to take a drug test, she wasn’t happy to hear that he had yet to come through with that.

“That’s not a good sign,” Sharon said. “Let’s face it, if he was clean, he’d take the drug test.”

“He’s not clean, he’s not.” Maci responded.

Bookout’s assumption appears to be right. Edwards was arrested last month for violating the terms of his probation for a previous heroin possession charge.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV