‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout Gives Sad Update on Son Bentley’s Relationship With Dad Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is giving an update on her son Bentley’s strained relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards. Bookout, 30, told Us Weekly that Bentley, 12, has seen Edwards only “a couple of times this year” and that, “To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much.”

She added that Bentley “isn’t necessarily comfortable” talking to Edwards until he goes to therapy with him — something that hasn’t exactly panned out, according to Bookout. She said that Edwards has had “one or two” phone calls with his counselor but has been unavailable since. “So nothing progressed beyond that,” she explained.

“Bentley still wants to see his siblings,” Bookout said, referencing Edwards’ two kids, Jagger, 2, and Stella, 20 months. “He wants to have a relationship with them and his grandparents and stuff. It’s still kind of up in the air at this point, as far as his relationship with Ryan.” She even said Bentley would “be shocked” to see Edwards attending one of his games.

In addition to Bentley, Bookout is also the mother of Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, with her husband Taylor McKinney. She had Bentley in 2008 and says she doesn’t even want to “think about” what could be coming in his teenage years. “He’s already to the point where he’s like, ‘Mom, you don’t know anything,’” she joked. “I’m kind of already used to that part. I keep thinking about [how] 13 is three years away from the age I was when I got pregnant with him, driving, all that scary stuff. I still have no idea what I’m doing.”

Earlier this year, Edwards, his wife Mackenzie and Edwards’ parents were all fired from Teen Mom OG following an intense interaction between McKinney and Edwards’ parents at the show’s reunion. “Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward,” Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported in March, citing a production source. “The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities. Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family.”

The Edwards family will reportedly appear on the first episode of Teen Mom OG‘s next season, which premieres on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. on MTV. But, after that point, they will no longer appear on the show.

